Woman snaps at childless friend who says 'you're lucky you had and lost a son.'

We all have our breaking point, especially when we've been dealing with someone who is being wildly insensitive.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for going off on a friend who said she's lucky to have a late son. She wrote:

"AITA for going off on a friend that thinks I’m lucky to have a son that dies?"

I (55F) lost my 22-year-old son tragically 11 years ago. There are no words to describe the pain but I’ve learned how to carry on and live with it. I do have an amazing daughter that makes it worth it. I have a friend we’ll call Anne (55F). Anne never married or had kids.