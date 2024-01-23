Woman snaps at mom telling her to 'move on' from late husband, 'I'm not doing what you did.'

Everyone handles grief differently, and regardless of how well-meaning you are, pressuring someone to respond the same as you is bound to backfire.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her mom she doesn't want to replace her husband the same way her mom replaced her dad. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my mom I don't want to replace my husband the way she replaced my dad?"

I (30F) lost my husband four years ago. We share two children together. Our son is 9 and our daughter is 6. Since my husband's death I have focused on myself and my children and I have no interest in dating or finding another husband.