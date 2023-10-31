Woman snaps on mom who wants 'a village' to help with her child, 'that exploits women.'

Ideally, friends are able to hold opposite opinions and discuss them peacefully. But it's not always that simple, particularly when those opinions speak directly to your lifestyle differences.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her friend she's glad "the village" no longer exists for parents. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my friend with kids that I'm glad "the village" doesn't exist anymore?"

I have a friend "Bella" who is late 20s and has a toddler and a baby. She constantly bemoans the fact that "the village" doesn't exist anymore and people aren't helping her and her partner with their baby the way they used to in past generations and how selfish it is and how terrible this is society now.