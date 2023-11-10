Woman snaps at sister's complaints about 'non-parents' on plane, 'you chose to bring a baby.'

When the whole family gets involved in an argument? Well, that's when you know it's all getting real.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her sister she's entitled on planes. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my sister that people are allowed to look annoyed by her toddler and baby on a plane and that it's entitled to say they should feel sorry for her because "it's even worse for me" because she made the choice to take them on the plane?"

Note, I'm well aware fathers are equally responsible for their children and her husband was with her on the flights, but he wasn't present for the conversation and it was only with my sister so focus is on her. My sister "Chelsea" has two children, 22 months and 6 months, and last month she and her husband decided to go on a holiday to Europe before they'd have to buy a seat for the kids.