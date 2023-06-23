Woman splits family apart when she refuses to partake in aunt's 'weighing' ritual.

When this woman feels humiliated by her aunt's 'weighing' ritual, she asks Reddit:

Main characters in this story are me (27F)and my aunt (50F). My aunt is obsessed with the British royal family, and she read some tabloid article saying the royals have a Christmas tradition where everyone gets weighed when they arrive at the palace, and then weighed again after dinner, and whoever gained the most weight 'wins' because it means they had the best time.

It's my aunt's 50th birthday next week, and she and her husband are having a massive summer garden party to celebrate. My aunt decided that she wants to take the opportunity to emulate the royals, so she's sent a big WhatsApp to all the guests saying that we'll need to step on a scale at the front door when we arrive, and then again on our way out, and then whoever gains the most will be announced and get some cake to take home as a prize.