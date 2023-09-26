Woman stands up to MIL; says 'I don't CARE if you come to my baby's bday party.' AITA?

When this woman is furious with her MIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not backing down to my MIL and not caring if she comes to my son’s 1st birthday?"

My mother-in-law has always made side digs at me like when I was pregnant, that I wasn’t doing enough, and that I was sleeping too much when she was pregnant she never had that luxury.

Mind you I had morning sickness all the way up to 20 weeks and when I say morning sickness I was sick all day I had to go to the doctors to get nausea tablets for it. And still worked 40 hours a week.

That’s some backstory. But I’ll get to the point of why I’m writing here at the moment. We got into an argument two weeks ago over mouldy pumpkin. I know it sounds stupid.