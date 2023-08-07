Woman 'steals' fam picture from sick mom. Says 'I look ugly. Mom has dementia.' AITA?

When this daughter removes a specific picture from her mother's house, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for removing of portrait from my mothers home?'

My mother has mid (approaching late) stage dementia, and lives in her own apartment within an assisted living development. I am the youngest child, but I am POA, and handle about 80% of my mothers needs.

My older sister lives a 3 hour flight away six months out of the year, an hour car ride away the other 6 months, and does not do much at all in terms of our mothers care. It’s been a great source of frustration for me, as occasionally I have asked my sister to help with a particular task, and it just never gets done.