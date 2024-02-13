Woman won't support stepson in court, husband begs, 'he's my son, and the SA allegations are false.' AITA?

When this woman refuses to support her stepson in court, she asks Reddit:

"AITAH for not going to court in support of my stepson who SA someone?"

I have been married to my husband almost 13 years and he has 3 children from his previous marriage. They are all adults. I have one from a previous relationship and we have two together. Several years ago my husband had a massive stroke and is pretty disabled and unable to drive. That’s maybe a reason I’d be the asshole here.

In this past week we’ve found out that his oldest SA a minor 1 1/2-2 years ago while they were under the influence. He would have been around 21-22 at the time, the girl was 16. I don’t know why it’s taken so long but he has recently been charged and had his first court appearance earlier today.