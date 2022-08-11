Someecards Logo
Woman asks if it's wrong to tell stepson that she's his 'real mom' behind husband's back.

Maggie Lalley
Aug 11, 2022 | 3:56 PM
It's normal to feel awkward as a stepmother, especially if you're a competitive person. Is it ever okay to convince your stepchildren that you are in fact the one that raised them? Even if that IS the case, is that the right thing to do? When this stepmom goes behind her husband's back to tell her stepson that SHE is his "real mom," she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA snitch to my stepson my husband's behavior and caused a fight between them?"

shadtd writes:

I've been with my husband, Tim, for 12 years. My stepson, Gabe, is the product of my husband's old marriage. I've known Gabe since he was 3 and he's currently 15.

