Woman storms out of sister's wedding after she says, 'your son CANNOT be here.' AITA?

I asked her whether she expected me to let her know that he's not 18 yet, that it's ridiculous, and that we came because she invited us. I said he's as good as an adult anyway. She began to yell at me and say that I should've corrected the misunderstanding, but in the end she said "He can leave, and you can remain here."

I responded by saying that she's insulting my son now, and that if he's not there, we don't want to be either. All the three of us left the wedding, although she protested and said we didn't have to leave.