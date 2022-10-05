Woman struggles to rebuild relationship with daughter she gave up for adoption.

In a post on Reddit a woman shared a story about trying to reconnect with the daughter she gave up for adoption. Here's her story.

Ok, so I had my daughter at a point in my life where I wasn't equipped to handle a kid. Unfortunately I had to give her up when she was 3, and I have been NC with her ever since. [She's 16, 17 in two months now].

To make a long story short, recently we came back into contact and I couldn't be happier. The one problem is her adoptive mother, Terra. Ever since I met her she's been making comments, calling my daughter hers, and she just can't accept that she's not my daughters only mother anymore.

She tells people that she's my daughters mother, and sends me dirty looks when I correct her.