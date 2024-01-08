Woman suggests to fellow soccer mom to take her daughter off the team. AITA?

Screaming "we're going to lose!". It's such a distraction to all of the players on the team. And even the opposing team gets so confused. They have her in the defender box most of the time and when it's time to defend and match up she shakes her hands in the other kids face or just runs the opposite direction.

It's just hard to watch as a parent. Also a factor in this is we pay a few hundred in fees every season and some of us help sponsor as well. So we are invested in being competitive. This isn't professional soccer lol but we still take it pretty serious.