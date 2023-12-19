Woman suggests locking up the XMAS presents after what niece did last year. AITA?

But my nephew (sister’s son) had one of his big gifts destroyed and he was sad when everyone else got theirs while he was told he’d have to wait for a new one to come back in. Sally and my brother reimbursed everyone.

Mindy didn’t get to open gifts with everyone but joined the festivities later. She apologized, but kept making excuses. She said she didn’t want to wait and she wanted to see what everyone else got.

We’re all preparing to go to my parents’ again this year. I put in the group chat that we should either lock the door to the living room this year or put a gate around the tree so no one can get to it. I didn’t even name names, just specifically said “no one”.