Woman takes back stepdaughter's birthday gift after she treated her daughter badly.

I'm, f33 engaged to my fiance, m36. I have a 4yo daughter and he has a 16 yo daughter.
He comes from a conservative family so we won't move in together til after marriage. So far we're on good terms as a blended family. But I noticed that my stepdaughter acts kind of distant towards my daughter.
Every time I try to talk to my fiance about it he'd tell me to give the kids a chance to bond and warm up to each other.
My stepdaughter's 16th birthday took place on Sunday. Since she's into baking. She decided to bake cupcakes instead of having an actual birthday cake. My daughter and I went over to my fiance's house to attend the party and I brought my stepdaughter a gift which was an iPhone.