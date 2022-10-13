Woman takes back stepdaughter's birthday gift after she treated her daughter badly.

I'm, f33 engaged to my fiance, m36. I have a 4yo daughter and he has a 16 yo daughter.

He comes from a conservative family so we won't move in together til after marriage. So far we're on good terms as a blended family. But I noticed that my stepdaughter acts kind of distant towards my daughter.

Every time I try to talk to my fiance about it he'd tell me to give the kids a chance to bond and warm up to each other.