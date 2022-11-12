Woman asks if she was wrong to tell ex's son that her daughter isn't his sister.

Families can get really complicated and messy, especially when there's divorce and infidelity involved. Even the best parents have a hard time navigating these situations with children. Depending on the kids' ages, how well all the parents get along, and a million other factors, things can get really confusing and uncomfortable for the children.

In this post on Reddit, a woman tried her best to both help her ex out with his kid, and be honest with everyone in the family. But even the best intentions don't always satisfy everyone, and sometimes when you mean well you're still going to hurt someone. Here's her story...

My ex husband's son Caden was born during the course of our marriage when I was in a vulnerable space, so it didn't make sense for me to leave.