Woman tells brother to stop giving the family 'creepy & narcissistic' gifts for Xmas. AITA?

"AITA for telling my brother to stop giving us creepy narcissistic gifts for Christmas?"

I (28F) have a brother (32M) named Sam who is extremely self absorbed. He absolutely loves himself and his idea of giving our family “thoughtful” gifts is just having his face etched onto ALL of them. Pots and pans?

His face is etched onto the pan so we can see his face while we cook. Blanket? His face is the pattern. Everything. Has. His. Face. On. It. IT'S CREEPY. IT'S narcissistic.

This time around he gifted me a coffee machine with - you guessed it - his face on the side! I yelled at hm for this one, that we were all tired of these types of gifts, and to stop trying to just give us glorified pictures of himself.