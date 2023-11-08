Woman tells dad, 'mom isn't welcome at Thanksgiving if she's in one of her moods.' AITA?

When this woman is upset with her moody mother, she asks Reddit:
Hello everyone, So this year I am hosting Thanksgiving at my place and excited to do so. However, today I was texting my mom who usually is responsive but wasn't. I decided to call and it immediently went to voicemail. Went ahead and text my dad and found out she's in one of her "moods" again.
Her "moods" consists of her shutting completely down, not communicating with anyone and this can last a day to week. This is a staple of the way she deals with stuff that makes her mad or not go her way.
There is no talking it out like how it should be done. You have to wait for her to get over it. It was a major reason I was happy to finally be able to move. It's been so bad remember one time when I was younger my dad was begging her to talk to him. This is not a normal "mood" thing we all go through.
I told my dad while he and my siblings are welcome over for Thanksgiving, if she continues this up until Thanksgiving day she is not welcome.
AMITA not wanting this negative energy at my place? This is a on the stipulation she remains this Way on Thanksgiving day but hoping she doesn't. CLARIFICATION. She is only banned if she is in this mood. This is the silent treatment that she has always done that brings everyone down. AITA?
friendilly writes:
I think NTA because she's pouting and giving the silent treatment when she doesn't get her way or is upset. That is toxic regardless of any underlying mental health challenges.
You're allowed to not want to be subjected to that. Would your dad and siblings come without her though? Not wrong of you to set this boundary, but this is what you have to consider when drawing a line in the sand.
ptaba writes:
NTA - if she cannot behave appropriately at a family gathering she needs to stay home. Adults are supposed to be able to control their behavior and moods and she either has a mental illness to do this or she's deeply manipulative. Either way if she cannot behave she needs to stay home.
toxicchildhood writes:
NTA. I wouldn’t want anyone around who would bring negativity/toxicity to my holiday festivities. Your mother is old enough to use her words. Seems she likes throwing adult tantrums though so hopefully the boundary you have set will get her to open her eyes a bit.