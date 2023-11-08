Woman tells dad, 'mom isn't welcome at Thanksgiving if she's in one of her moods.' AITA?

When this woman is upset with her moody mother, she asks Reddit:

"AITA For telling my dad my mom isn't welcome for Thanksgiving if she remains in her " mood?"

Hello everyone, So this year I am hosting Thanksgiving at my place and excited to do so. However, today I was texting my mom who usually is responsive but wasn't. I decided to call and it immediently went to voicemail. Went ahead and text my dad and found out she's in one of her "moods" again.

Her "moods" consists of her shutting completely down, not communicating with anyone and this can last a day to week. This is a staple of the way she deals with stuff that makes her mad or not go her way.