Woman tells dad's new wife, 'You're not my new mother, get over yourself.' AITA?

When this daughter is displeased with her dad's new wife, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my dad's new wife she's doing too much without being invited to?"

My dad got remarried five months ago. His new wife is Shana. I (16m) was surprised when Shana immediately tried to step into the role of a mother/mother figure for me. It started with her wanting to sit down and "really discuss what you want to do after high school" without my dad being there.

She told me she felt it was her duty to guide me. She has also tried to make us go on "mom and son dates" and would call them that. When I asked her not to she would tell me we were working on being mom and son and should start off as we want to end up.