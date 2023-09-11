Woman tells DIL she is a nuisance. Son is angry. AITA?

When this MIL is upset with her DIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my DIL she is a nuisance and to stop touching my stuff?"

I talked to my son, they will be paying for all of the damage. I talked to her and told her to explain she has one chance why I shouldn’t kick her out. Well according to son/her she is off her medication.

My new conditions for her staying is she gets back on it and if she believes it’s not he right fit to go to the doctor. She left after screaming a bit. I don’t think she is coming back. My son is unsure if she will be back.

So that where we are. My son got married young, he literally went off to college for a semester and by Christmas got married. He dropped that bomb at Christmas.