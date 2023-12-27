Woman tells husband that his financial decision regarding inheritance is 'unfair.' AITA?

Yesterday Nate told me he had a rough idea of how he would like his possessions taken care of. Basically he would like to split all he has 3 ways: Tina and our 2 sons. We don’t have a lot but Nate has his parents’ inheritance and he would like to give that to all his children equally.

I asked him how was this fair? Tina was adopted by his parents and already received her inheritance as their daughter. If his parents gave him and his brother half and half, I would understand why he felt the need to provide Tina with something.

As it is, Tina already took from his share of the inheritance. Moreover his brother also gave her money and valuables worth more than our sons received. Tina is also a dentist. She is in no way in need of financial help.