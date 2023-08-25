Woman tells mom, 'You FAKED cancer & pregnancy. You're NOT a grandma to my son.' AITA?

When this mom feels guilty about telling her mom the truth, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my mom my son won’t attend her funeral?'

I (20f) and my mother (42f) haven’t always hated each other. When I was little, I was attached to her at the hip. It wasn’t until I was around 9 that things started to go downhill.

She got on H and ice, and also became a heavy drinker. She would lock us in closets, make us (mainly me) dumpster dive so we wouldn’t starve (she sold her food stamps for drug money, plus sold my aderall) and took away our blankets and pillows for “misbehaving” (I was 9??).