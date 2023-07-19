Woman tells mom, 'how DARE you take my son to the grave of your lost child.' AITA?

If you weren't good enough she never would have adopted you in the first place, let alone raised you your whole life.

Tbh it sounds very much like you set an opinion as a child, seeing the situation through a child's perspective ('I must be second best because her first child died and she's obviously still sad about it so I will never be good enough for her')

- ie, a very simplified, black and white, version by an immature and not yet developed mind, as is normal from a child.

However, instead of growing and maturing and seeing the situation from an adult point of view, empathising at how awful it must be to lose a child and how, rightly or wrongly she was just trying to figure out how to grieve and live with that grief;