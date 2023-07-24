Woman tells pregnant friend she 'isn't ready for a baby,' friend demands apology. UPDATED.

The truth hurts, which is why a lot of people don't actually want to hear it, regardless of what they claim.

While a good friend is an honest friend, sometimes the best move to make as a friend is to keep your judgmental thoughts inside of your head, even if it feels slightly dishonest.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her friends they aren't ready for a baby.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my friends they aren't ready for a baby?