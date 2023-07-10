Woman tells SIL and her daughter to 'stop eating so much, this is basically theft.'

When this woman is irritated with her SIL, she asks Reddit:
My SIL (43f) and her kid (12f) moved in with us (my husband, myself and our 3 kids) 2 months ago. She's going through a divorce, he took everything. The kids not his and a prenup was signed. We told her to just worry about her own food, as I didn't like the idea of eating together due to their history with food. I don't know how to put it nicely so I guess I will go blunt.. her and her kid never stop eating.
They both have severe health issues, as both of them combined are over 600lbs and live a very plus size-positive life. Now, it's none of my business but when it comes to the kid, it's messed up. I don't care what anyone says. When a 12yo is pushing 220lbs and has a doctor breathing down your neck, it's time for a change versus pushing body positivity.
The kid is a great girl but just her by herself could easily eat enough to feed 4 grown men who haven't eaten all day. So that was my stipulation. They buy their own food and cook everything separate. I even cleaned out our entire pantry to give them for their own food space.
Well, my kids and I needed a break and took off for a week to a resort. My husband didn't want to go (he didn't want to leave them in our home unattended) but encouraged us to get out of here because we were pretty fed up with company. I had just spent almost $400 on food prior to leaving so our freezer was full and so was our cupboards.
This would feed us (me, husband, kids) for easily 2 weeks. Well, I got home last night and ALL of the food is gone. Every single bit of it. I know for a fact it wasn't my husband. He works 14-16 hour days and usually buys takeout on his way home when I'm not there so he can just go to sleep when he gets back.
I look in my SILs pantry and all her food is gone too, which was full when I left. I immediately question it and my SIL apologizes and said her and her kid got hungry and her legs hurt too much to drive to the store. I said 'why the fuck didn't you just get grocery delivery?' And she said 'I didn't think you would mind.'
So I snapped and said 'obviously I mind. You and your kid just ate well over $800 worth of food in a week; $400 of it being mine, which you will be reimbursing me for. Maybe stop eating so much.' And I walk off. Now she's angry at me and crying wolf to anyone who will listen for me 'body shaming' her and her kid. AITA?
betzchaba writes:
Im gonna get downvote to hell but I don’t care. NTA. Your SIL is abusing her child. Yes, she has a problem, but she is also responsable for her and for her child, so she needs to start doing something and stop eating so much would be a good option.
debdowning writes:
NTA because you set house rules: Don't eat our food. Eat your own. She didn't respect that and stole $400 of food from you and your husband. That's not fat shaming. That's calling her out for stealing. If you said mean things about her eating habits on a regular basis you'd be the ah. Your hubs should have a talk with her about her child's health. They're eating their sadness, but it's literally killing them.
artemisa writes:
NTA and the people calling you and asshole for telling her to stop eating are not taking into account that probably you are already fed up with their stay at your house and that this event is maybe the straw that broke the camel's back. I am sorry but rude guests are the worst.
Of course her legs hurts if she is overweight, but it is not your problem. I do believe in everyone is beautiful in their own size, sometimes people have underlying hormone problems and makes it harder to lose weight no matter how healthy of a lifestyle they have.
The problem here is when the overweight is a health risk and not caused by a medical condition but by the amount of food you consume then you have a problem that it is in your hands to change. It is time for a tough talk.