Woman tells 'crunchie' SIL that her kid's names are awful, 'they're kids not dogs.'

When this woman is fed up with her SIL's terrible baby names, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my SIL her kids are going to hate their names?"

I (27f) and My SIL(34f) has 4 kids and a baby on the way. She is the definition of a "crunchie mom" her family is vegan, with no electronics in the house, has all-natural toys and clothes for the kids, homeschooling, etc.

She wanted her kids to have unique names and not basic names.

All her kids have ridiculous names. Baryleen(4f) pronounced Bryalin, Falkin (3m) pronounced falcon, Rorai(3f) pronounced Rorie, and Kelvin(1m) pronounced Calvin. My SIL asked me what my opinion was on her naming her next baby Astra, Inky, or Lore.