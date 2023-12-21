Woman tells SIL, 'It's not MY job to make your kids eat.' AITA?

When this woman feels like she's at odds with her SIL's parenting, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my SIL it wasn't my job to make her kids eat?"

My husband and I had his sister and her family staying with us for a month while repairs were carried out on their house. SIL has 3 kids ages 5, 7 and 9. My husband and I have two kids ages 8 and 4. SIL and I both work from home so we were both home all day when they were staying with us.

So here's what happened. She asked if I would cook for all the kids vs us each cooking for our respective kids. I told her sure but explained to her how my kids eat and wanted to know whether she wanted them on the same schedule or whether she wanted a typical three meals deal. She said to feed them three meals.