Woman tells SIL that her OCD will give her young kids eating disorders. AITA?

SIL from the moment she saw our oldest with a piece of fruit or candy judged us for it and she said we were going to have fat kids with many health problems. She said our then 3 year old should not know what McDonald's or pizza was, that they should not be able to debate different flavors of ice cream (our boys), that they didn't need to taste juices.

She is a very strict parent on food. No fruit, no junk, nothing processed, nothing sweet and no drinks outside of water (plain). She and my husband have actually fought over this stuff before because she wanted him to have her kids for a few hours and he told her he had already promised the kids pizza and would not change the plans because her kids were there.