Woman tells SIL, 'You put your baby in danger,' SIL says, 'You're NOT a parent.' AITA?

When this woman tells her SIL that her parenting is bad, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my SIL that she endangered her baby?"

My (29F) SIL (33F) lives in the same community as me and my husband (32M). She and her husband had plans to come by our home after they came back from picking up their 1 year old son from her mom’s house.

When they arrived she was extremely angry and distraught and explained that her husband dropped her and baby off while he looked for parking, but she saw a spot open up nearby so she tried to hold it by standing in the spot with her son in stroller.