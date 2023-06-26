Woman tells her sister that her baby names are "the worst she's ever heard." AITA?

When this woman feels like her sister needs to know how dumb her baby names are, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not keeping my thoughts on my sister’s ridiculous baby names to myself?'

I’m the youngest of three siblings. There’s me (34M), my sister Katie (35F), and my brother Ian (38M). Out of the three of us, Katie is the one who 'made it' (her words). She attended Yale law school and is engaged to a neurosurgeon (Daniel) who attended Stanford medical school.

Over the years, it’s become clear that Katie looks down on me and Ian because we aren’t as ambitious/successful/credentialed as she is. Katie has expressed her astonishment that the family business is profitable even though someone who got C’s in high school and never went to college (aka me) has been running the day-to-day operations for 10+ years.