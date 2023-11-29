Woman tells sister that her family is a mess because she adopted kids. AITA?

When this woman is annoyed with her sister and BIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my sister it’s her own fault her family is a mess because she wanted to adopt?"

My sister “Lucy” (38) has always wanted a big family. She and her husband “Tom” (40), had their son “Logan” (now 9), but due to complications Lucy couldn’t have more kids. Lucy was devastated.

About three years ago, she and Tom decided to adopt. Tom never outright said he didn't want to go through with it, but it was clear to see he didn’t care one way or the other and just wanted Lucy happy. Logan said he didn’t want a sibling. Lucy brushed over all these concerns with the “they’ll get on board eventually” attitude.