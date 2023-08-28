Woman tells SISTER that she's a mess. 'You RUINED mom's wedding!' AITA?

When this woman is upset with her sister, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my sister I was the “golden kid” since she couldn’t do anything right?'

My sister is a flaming hot mess, she made my life miserable growing up. She got in with the wrong crowd, ran away multiple times. The house was never peaceful. We are close in age, I was a pretty good kid. When I was allowed to hang out at the mall in 8th grade my sister couldn’t since my parents didn’t trust her.

When she was 17 they gave up on her and I don’t blame them. She ruined my moms wedding dress. At 18 she was gone, they didn’t kick her out she just disappeared. She is back and is now 26, she got her life together and my parents put strict boundaries with her.