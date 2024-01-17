Woman tells sister, 'you need to deal with your bad parenting in therapy.' AITA?

Myra never forgave Callie for refusing to give her blessing and she blames her for the downfall of the relationship with Troy. He didn't want to be stuck in a relationship where Callie would never want him around and Myra was convinced that Callie had lied for many years and has said Callie always said how much she loved Troy.

I know that was more wishful thinking on Myra's part and Callie never said anything either positive or negative. She was never asked and never offered it independently.

Callie knows how Myra feels about her and when she moved out 18 months ago, she did so with being fully independent from her mom so she wouldn't have to be around her mom's resentment. I have spoken to my sister about this and she denies resenting Callie. It's bad parenting.