Woman tells stepdaughter not to call her 'mom'; husband says what she did 'was awful.'

I (42 f) met my husband (44 m) 6 years ago and we have been married for 2 years. He has a daughter (7 f) from a previous marriage that didn’t end well after his ex cheated on him. His daughter rarely ever sees her mom as she constantly travels the world.
I feel awful that his daughter hasn’t had a good mother figure in her life so I have been trying my best to take her out to do girly things and bond with her sine her mother isn’t around to do so.
She always would call me by my first name but for the first time when we were sitting at the table for dinner she called me mom and it just didn’t feel right, it made me feel uncomfortable. I told her that “I’m sorry but I’m not your mother you can’t call me that sweety” and she was shocked and started to tear up a bit.