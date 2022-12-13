Woman tells stepson his college fund is less than daughter's; says, 'Thems the breaks.'

"AITA for telling my stepson that 'thems the breaks' my daughter can go to college but he can’t?"

My (49F) daughter Catie (17) is graduating high school this spring and was just accepted to her first college last week. I share Catie with her father (my ex-husband) Will (52M), but have been married to my husband Brian (49M) for about 6 years.

Brian has a son Nick (16) [my stepsond] who is a junior at the same school as Catie. Brian has full custody of Nick while I share custody of Catie. Will and I divorced fairly amicably when Catie was young, and have grown into strong coparents.

Will’s [my ex husband's] family comes from substantial money, so as part of the divorce we agreed that he would be responsible for the tuition and dorm bill for Catie’s college, and I would pay for the other miscellaneous living expenses.