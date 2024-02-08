Woman terminates 'miracle pregnancy' with seemingly infertile fiancé; 'I had to, he betrayed me.' AITA? UDPATED

It might be your last chance, too. Who knows if/when you'll meet someone else who wants to have children. You're 30, which is not "old" but getting older and later into the child bearing years and the men you'll be meeting will also be older and either already have kids or not want them. I saw you say that's not it....but reread what you wrote. That's it exactly.

I see all the comments, as well as your post, commenting on how it's not worth having a baby "for him." Then all the comments about how it will affect you - which all relate to how angry you are right now. Very important of course. But what about the baby? That you wanted.