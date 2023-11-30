Woman thinks BF is scamming her, daughter says, 'look at the gnocchi, cat & epipen clues.'

When this woman is concerned that her boyfriend is scamming her, she asks Reddit:
I don’t know if i watch too many crime shows or if I’m just paranoid so I’ve come here to ask. Last week I made chicken gnocchi soup. When it was almost done I started helping my daughter with a school project.
She got us both a bowl and a few seconds later my bf runs into the room with a bowl and tells me to eat the bowl he has. I told him it was all the same and he insisted that he wanted mine because it had more chicken.
Thinking back now I don’t know how he would know that considering my daughter dished it out. My daughter took the bowl he gave me and said she would eat it. He yanked it out of hand and said “no it’s for mom”.
I took the bowl and he went to the living room. I continued doing my daughter's project and told her not to eat the soup. 20ish minutes later I walked into the kitchen to pour the soups out and he was still eating his.
He asked why we didn’t eat any and I said the cat got into it while we were waiting for it to cool down. He screamed “WHAT!? Was it your bowl !?! Cats can’t eat that!?”. I told him it was only a lick but he has been stressed out watching the cat like a hawk, obsessive even. His reaction was very weird.
These "accidents" all happened before the soup incident over the span of 6 months. It wasn't one after another in a short period of time. Since then my emergency money has gone missing.
I keep money hidden just in case. I lost my older sister because she wasn’t able to escape a dangerous situation and I literally swore on her grave I would never be in that position.
After the soup incident I went to get my money and it was gone. It was hidden and I changed the location every few months. I asked my daughter if maybe she found it and that if she took it I wouldn’t be mad because I knew she couldn’t have spent it. She said no.
A few hours later she tells me she forgot but the other day her and my bf got pulled over and she saw my pink wallet in his glove box. I did not tell her which wallet it was in or that it was in a wallet.
I decided to ask him if he found it by accident. He asked me why I was hiding a large amount of money, “you know you could never leave me” and laughed. (He has never said anything like that before). I told him it was for my daughters Christmas.
He said no he didn’t find the money but could use his credit card for gifts. I didn’t tell him about my daughter seeing my wallet in his car. Now here are a few other things that have happened in the past few months that seemed random at the time but now they don’t.
I have a severe allergy to latex. One day we were about to have se% and I glanced at the mirror we have by our bed and saw the condom wrapper was a different color. I stopped him because it wasn’t latex free and he said it was a mistake and just an older one he had.
We have been dating for over 2 years and he knows how serious my allergy is. My epipen that I keep in my room is missing and I didn’t realize it. I didn't realize it was missing until I was searching for my money.
Another odd thing is one day he was following me down the stairs while I was carrying laundry and he kicked the back of my leg and I fell. He said he slipped but the stairs are wood and he was wearing his steel toe boots. At the time I thought it was an accident.
Am I overthinking this? My anxiety has been at an all time high. Do I watch too much true crime? Here is why I think I might be the asshole. We have a good relationship. He loves my daughter like she is his.
We split all shared bills and we both pull our own weight around the apartment. We don’t fight. He has never so much as raised his voice at me. We are paycheck to paycheck but bills are paid.
I thought about going to my moms house for a few days and asking him when I get there when I’m safe about the money but I don’t have money to do that now. She is on a fixed income and can't help.
I feel stupid for being scared. Last night I decided to check his car for my wallet and he caught me. I asked him for my money back and he tried playing dumb.
I told him my daughter saw it there. He told me she was lying. I told him I never told her about the money or what wallet.
He said he was a grown man and kids lie all the time. I asked him once more for my money and he said “I’m not giving you money to leave me”. I waited until he was in the shower to grab my cat and my daughter and we left.
I can’t take my cat with us to a shelter and the DV shelters are full. I was able to get us a night at a cheap motel. This exact situation is why I had money saved. I did everything right and now I’m screwed. I feel like I just blew up my entire life. AITA?
verytiredwitch writes:
N.T.A. You were smart to trust your gut and run, safe men are not concerned whether you have money to leave them.
This almost sounds like he has a special interest in your daughter and is playing the part of the perfect boyfriend so that you do not start expressing your concerns/misgivings about him to your mom/family who could block his adoption process of your daughter after your "accidental" passing.
He is actively and flippantly risking your life, often in the most sneaky/backhanded ways (hiding the epipen and emergency fund, hoping you wouldnt notice until it was too late) and showing a considerable lack of concern for your own wellbeing.
(If my boyfriend had kicked me down the stairs he wouldve either scrambled to catch me or flown down those damn stairs to make sure i was okay).
Please take the time tonight to write out in bullet points every questionable event/close call you can remember (including the ones listed above) with approximate dates so you...
a) have a retrospect timeline to share with any counsellors/therapists/other professionals who may be helping you navigate the aftermath of this
b) can see for yourself the list of reasons why youll never go back and stop questioning your decision. Stay safe momma. you did the right thing and your sister would be proud of you
fairydaydreams writes:
NTA but you should have put the money in a separate bank and bank account in only your name. In the future do that. I would tell everyone in your life about all the accidents/incidents that have been happening.
I would post to Social media about the stair incident and say "Do You think my ex is trying to kill me?" This way if something happens to you, The police know who to look for.