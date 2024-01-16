Woman threatens husband, 'it's me or your stepdaughter's family, you can't have both.' AITA?

When this woman is fed up with her husband's stepdaughter and her family, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my husband I will move back in once my stepdaughter and her family move out?"​​​​​​

I married my husband when his daughter, Trudi, was 22, she is now 36. He was 47 and I was 32. I have two kids, 20 and 18 now. Both are away at college.

Trudi never liked me and that was fine. She has a mother and she was a full adult living on her own when we met. Her parents had been divorced for six years when I met her father.

We live in a city with lots of tourism so it was an easy decision to keep my apartment and do short term rentals when my kids and I moved in with my husband. We also use it for out of town guests.