Woman trashes sister in story about 'miscarriage karma,' sister FINDS post and tells her side of the story. AITA? UPDATED.

When this woman is furious with her sister after what she said about her miscarriage, and then her actual sister replies on the same Reddit post, drama ensues:

"AITAH for blowing up at my sister after she said my miscarriage was "karma"?"

(I'm 31 and Emma's 29). A few months ago, I suffered a traumatic miscarriage. It's been one of the most difficult moments of my life, but I'm getting through it slowly.

Me and my sister Emma's relationship sort of fell apart a few years ago after an incident. We still talk, but it's rare and she still acts snarky towards me (but I'm not towards her). My parents have tried to talk to her but she doesn't want to hear it.