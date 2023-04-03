Daughter rejects absent father, he says her mom 'poisoned' her against him. AITA?

One woman was shocked to hear from her ex sixteen years after the birth of their daughter. He says he finally wants a relationship with their daughter, but she doesn't trust his motivations. She felt it was fair to tell her daughter all the reasons why she should be wary of letting her previously absent father into her life. Her father says he is trying to make up for lost time and that her mother is being unfair and making him out to be a villain.

AITA for telling my daughter the truth about her father?

Any_Care4207

I got pregnant in college when I was 19. Her father was in the same position. Prior to doing the deed, I told him if anything were to happen I would not be getting an abortion. He said he understood.