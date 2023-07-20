Woman trying to control ADHD daughter snaps when MIL completely defies her parenting.

When this mom is annoyed with her MIL for trying to parent her daughter, she asks Reddit:

'AITA? MIL told my daughter to do something I had just told her not to do?'

I have been with my spouse for 17 years. In the beginning my MIL and I did not get along at all, but we moved past that and generally get along really well. We go on family vacations each year and just returned.

The last night of our trip we went out to a restaurant and sat down at our table, and my daughter (6) noticed a little girl playing in the grass and asked if she could go play with her.. Now normally I would have instantly said yes, my daughter is very social… BUT my daughter has adhd and is on medication.