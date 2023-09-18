Woman UNDERMINES SIL's parenting and makes her daughter 'HATE' her. AITA?

But they also don't have phones and have to use laptop in common areas. So they are not goofing off. They both read a lot which I love, as a book worm myself.

They don't have bedtimes or rule to keep their rooms perfectly clean. I was raised in a house where both these existed and I hated them. Little messiness, while ruining aesthetic, won't kill me.

I do teach them all lifeskills such as cooking, cleaning, laundry, shoping etc. Even my 8 year old knows this. I just do this during vacations. I don't like taking time away during school year. They are expected to do well in school and get into activities which they do.