Woman uninvites 'loner' stepson from Disney World because bio son doesn't want to go'

Figuring out how to parent kids with opposite personality types and needs can be challenging. You don't want to apply double standards to either of them, but you want to have a semblance of household consistency.

Inevitably, one kid gets what they want while the other doesn't from time to time. Finding balance is the tricky key.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for uninviting her stepson from Disney World to keep the peace with her bio son.

She wrote:

AITA for uninviting my stepson from our anniversary trip to Disney World?

My (42F) husband (45M) had a surprise gift to celebrate our first wedding anniversary, a trip to Disney World for the whole family this summer. Our kids are close in age but have very different personalities. My son (16M) is an extrovert, has a very active social life and does a lot of activities.