Woman uninvites 'loner' stepson from Disney World because bio son doesn't want to go'

Figuring out how to parent kids with opposite personality types and needs can be challenging. You don't want to apply double standards to either of them, but you want to have a semblance of household consistency.
Inevitably, one kid gets what they want while the other doesn't from time to time. Finding balance is the tricky key.
She wrote:
AITA for uninviting my stepson from our anniversary trip to Disney World?
My (42F) husband (45M) had a surprise gift to celebrate our first wedding anniversary, a trip to Disney World for the whole family this summer. Our kids are close in age but have very different personalities. My son (16M) is an extrovert, has a very active social life and does a lot of activities.
My stepson (17M) is an introvert that prefers to stay home and does not have much going on in his life outside of school. They still have a good relationship, even playing video games together sometimes. My son was not on board with the Disney World idea at all.