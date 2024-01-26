Woman uninvites stepsister from family vacay; 'she trashed her disabled son's room.' AITA? +Update

negativecookie7 writes:

NTA. Op I am a parent of a disabled child who will need life long care. Your sister is an abusive parent. I understand things are hard for her but she is clearly not being honest in therapy. She destroyed her kid's room. Is Child services involved and if not, why?

Liam is going to get bigger and being in a toxic environment like this is not good. If Liam's disability is only physical then he 100% understands that his mum hates him. If the disability is cognitive in nature then Liam still knows that something is wrong. OP the only perosn you need to care about is the little boy who cannot advocate for himself.