Woman upsets delivery man when she exposes her breast pump to him. AITA?

He basically cleared his throat, shifted and looked away while I signed for the delivery. Then as he handed me the package, he kind of winced and said: "You know you didn't have to open the door in your... state. It's nothing urgent."

I replied: "Yeah, but I don't want to make a trip to the post office to pick it up when you're already here." He seemed quite annoyed and said: "I think you should realize that this makes others uncomfortable."

At that point, I felt quite annoyed and said rather sarcastically, "My bad for traumatizing you. Hope no one else on your delivery route answers the door with medical equipment."