Woman's family always made her feel lesser, refuses to invite them to her wedding; 'it's your turn to feel left out.' AITA?

"Am I Wrong for Throwing a Line my Parents Always Used to Use On Me Back In Their Faces?"

TAAmIWrongHere

Throwaway because I'm pretty certain my brothers have Reddit, and I don't want them to know my main. I (27F) have always been the kid who my parents didn’t give a crap about. As the middle child, it was always, “Oh, your sibling needs us more.” And my needs were quite often just not met.

Any attempt to get my parents to do something with or for me was met with being called selfish and told my siblings needs came before mine right now. Neither of my siblings have special needs; they are just both kind of spoiled brats. My brothers (30 and 25) are the golden oldest child and their precious baby. I was the unwanted girl child in the middle.