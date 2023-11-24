Woman walks out of Thanksgiving when ex-husband's young GF shows up. AITA?

So I show up with my son to his grandparents house and we are waiting on him to get there. He shows up with this girl to stay and have dinner since I guess she helped cook the turkey. I was so uncomfortable. His mother claims she didn’t know she was coming.

I go into the den and ask my son if he knew she was coming and he had no idea. So I asked him if he would be upset if I left because I wasn’t given a heads up that she was coming or I could have made the decision for my son to stay with his grandparents and I would have made other arrangements for myself since my family doesn’t live here.