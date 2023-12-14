Woman wants to anonymously tell her supervisor how bad she smells. AITA?

When this woman wants to confront her coworker about her smell, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I (26F) anonymously tell my supervisor (40sF) how bad she smells?"

My (26F) supervisor (early 40s, I think, F) smells absolutely terrible. It's not normal (or even extreme) B.O., though. She smells like rotting flesh or decay or something like that. It is the worst smell I have ever smelled in my life. Her smell is so pungent that she leaves a trail of stench everywhere she goes.

I work in a building with many long hallways, and the second I step into any of them, I immediately know if she's been there in the last 10 or so minutes because of her terrible smell. I am not exaggerating. She smells so awful that I have literally gagged when she's in the same room as me (not to be mean.