Woman tells DAD to cover 'DEPRAVED' tattoo at child's party; Dad fights back. AITA?

She said that my boyfriend and I were definitely influenced by subconscious bias as a pretty vanilla couple, and she said she agreed with what my dad said the tattoo being basically not offensive.

What makes me feel the most like an AH is that I want him in my life. I've been telling him that. And now he's pulled away even more, and my actions are what led to that. It's really been weighing on me, and I'd appreciate any responses. Thank you. AITA?

Let's see what readers thought.

snippetswisdom writes:

NTA. Being a stepparent means you are responsible, or at least partially responsible for the upbringing of the child. You tried to protect them from something you thought was inappropriate and you can't be judged an asshole for that.