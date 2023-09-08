Woman wants to give husband's late daughter's room to HER daughter. AITA?

When this woman feels like she upset her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for thinking my daughter should get husband’s daughter old room?"

I (f38) have been with my husband (41) for 5 years married for a couple of months now. I have 2 daughters (14) and (12). My husband has a daughter who passed away 8 years ago.

Her room is still the same he never changed anything / took anything out. My daughters and I were living in an apartment before we moved in with my now husband. My daughters have to share a room The house has 3 bedrooms but because his daughter’s room still has everything in it my daughters share.