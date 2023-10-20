Woman wants to keep nanny despite her politics; Husband says, 'she's got to go.' AITA?

Tatiana persuaded him to go to costa's for a biccie, and the next evening, we called Tatiana for a meeting. My husband wanted to fire Tatiana, however the children overheard and run down, crying.

I told my husband that Tatiana was a member of our family now, and that she will continue being one permanently. Tatiana was moved to tears, and my husband later ranted about her the next day when she had taken the kids for a walk. AITA for refusing to throw her out?

Let's see what readers thought.

mmiggs writes:

Tatiana has been raising your kids for the last 11 years, and you're just now wondering whether you have a problem with her teaching your kids soviet-style communism?